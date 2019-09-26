RBI raises withdrawal limit for PMC Bank account holders

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the withdrawal limit for PMC Bank account holders to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000. RBI has said that with this raised limit, 60 percent depositors will be able to withdraw all their money.

RBI had put Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank under restrictions for six months on Tuesday which means the lender cannot give fresh loans and accept fresh deposits. Withdrawals were initially capped at Rs 1,000 per account for the six months.

Sources close to the development have told CNBC-TV18 that PMC Bank MD, Joy Thomas, has been suspended. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 yesterday, Thomas had said, "We have ample assets to cover all liabilities of the depositors."

Thomas also said that RBI imposed restrictions on the bank because of divergences in NPAs but added that the step taken by the central bank is too harsh.

When a bank is put under restriction, usually, depositors cannot withdraw money and the bank cannot give fresh loans and accept fresh deposits. These restrictions are put when there are three consecutive years of adverse supervisory report.