PMC Bank: RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs Rs 50,000

In a relief to the crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

"The Reserve Bank of India, after reviewing the bank’s liquidity position and its ability to pay its depositors has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only), inclusive of 40,000 allowed earlier. With the above relaxation, more than 78% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance," RBI said in a statement.

"It has also been decided to allow the depositors to withdraw from the bank’s own ATMs within the prescribed limit of Rs 50,000. This is expected to ease the process of withdrawals. The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the position and shall continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors of the bank, RBI said.

Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, which is among the top 10 urban cooperative banks, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans. The regulator also capped deposit withdrawals first at Rs 1,000, which was subsequently increased to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000.

The Mumbai Police had earlier pegged the scam at nearly Rs 4,500 crore and has already made a slew of arrests in the case, including the promoters of realty company HDIL the Wadhwans, and also the bank's chief executive and managing director Joy Thomas and chairman Waryam Singh who are all behind the bars now.

The bank, over a long period of time, had given over Rs 6,500 crore in loans to HDIL, which is 73 percent of its total advances, and which has turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now-bankrupt company.

Its total loans stood at Rs 8,880 crore and the deposits at over Rs 11,610 crore. There have been massive protests across the city from the depositors following the RBI action.