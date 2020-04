The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put on hold two key board appointment proposals sent by HDFC Bank amid the hunt for its top boss Aditya Puri’s successor.

The board of the bank had approved the appointments of Shashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri as Additional Directors and Executive Directors of the bank in November last year, subject to RBI and shareholder approval.

However, RBI has now returned these key appointment proposals to the bank, asking it to review them and send them only after a new MD and CEO takes over in October later this year.

“We are now in receipt of a communication dated April 7, 2020 from Reserve Bank of India stating that since these are important positions in the Bank, the Bank is advised to examine and submit the proposal after a new MD and CEO assumes charge later this year,” HDFC Bank said in a late night exchange disclosure yesterday.

The bank has said that Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaveri will continue as additional directors on the bank’s board till the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

An insider says this move by the Reserve Bank of India may put the bank in a tough spot if it looks to elevate either Zaveri or Jagdishan to the CEO position.

“What RBI is saying is logical, in that let the new CEO who is taking charge in a few months have a say in the board seats. But it puts the bank in a tough spot. If one of the two (Shashi Jagdishan & Bhavesh Zaveri) non-executive directors is picked over an existing executive director (Kaizad Bharucha), then there is bound to be friction,” the person said.

Both Zaveri and Jagdishan are seen as strong internal contenders for the top job at the country’s largest private sector bank, and are known to have been handpicked by Puri to be elevated as EDs.

Currently, the bank has only one ED, Kaizad M Bharucha, as both Zaveri and Jagdishan’s appointments have now been put on hold by the regulator.

Bhavesh Zaveri is currently the Group Head for Operations, IT and Cash Management, and has “contributed to the digital transformation of the Bank by embracing technology to ensure operational efficiency resulting in improved customer experience across different product offerings of the Bank,” as per his role description on the bank’s website. Zaveri joined the bank in 1998 in the Operations function, and became Business Head - Wholesale Banking Operations in 2000 and Group Head - Operations in 2009.