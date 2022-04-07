RBI proposes to simplify payment settlement process for trade via e-commerce

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to modify the existing norms to simplify and rationalise the process for settlement of payment for exports and imports through e-commerce.

RBI has issued draft guidelines on 'Processing and Settlement of small value Export and Import related payments' facilitated by Online Export-Import Facilitators (OEIF) (erstwhile OPGSP).

"With the development in the ecosystem for e-commerce and the feedback received from banks and other stakeholders, on a comprehensive review, the extant guidelines are being modified to further simplify and rationalise the process for settlement of payment for export and import through e-commerce," it said.

On import transactions, the central bank has proposed that the facility shall be available for online import of goods and digital products of value not exceeding $3,000.

In the case of exports, the limit has been proposed at $15,000. Currently, banks are permitted to offer the facility of processing and settlement of import and export-related remittances by entering into a standing contract with Online Payment Gateway Service Providers (OPGSPs) in respect of the export of goods and services as well as the import of goods and software.