The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is mulling capping bank chief executive officers' (CEOs) term to ten years if they are promoters or major shareholders of bank, as per a draft discussion paper on governance in commercial banks.

Further, the regulator is also considering a cap of 15 years for tenures of bank CEOs who are non promoters, as per the draft paper released on Thursday.

All private, public, small finance banks, payments banks and regional rural banks among others would have to comply with these new guidelines within two years of of RBI releasing he final guidelines on governance for banks, or up to the expiry of the current tenure, whichever is later, and identify and appoint a successor.

"To build a robust culture of sound governance practice, professional management of banks and to adopt the principle of separating ownership from management, it is desirable to limit the tenure of the WTDs (Whole Time Directors) or CEOs," RBI said.

The paper noted, "It is felt that 10 years is an adequate time limit for a promoter / major shareholder of a bank as WTD or CEO of the bank to stabilise it’s operations and to transition the managerial leadership to a professional management. This will not only help in achieving the separation of ownership from management but also reinforce a culture of professional management.”

The paper also proposed that in the overall interest of good governance, “a management functionary who is not a promoter / major shareholder can be a WTD or CEO of a bank for 15 consecutive years.”

Post the expiry of these 15 year tenure, RBI suggests that the individual would be eligible for re-appointment as WTD or CEO only after the expiration of three years. “During this three-year period the individual shall not be appointed or associated with the bank in any capacity, either directly or indirectly, advisory or otherwise” it clarified.