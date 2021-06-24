Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • finance>
    • RBI prescribes norms for dividend distribution by NBFCs

    RBI prescribes norms for dividend distribution by NBFCs

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Reserve Bank on Thursday issued guidelines on distribution of dividends by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in order to infuse greater transparency and uniformity in the practice.

    RBI prescribes norms for dividend distribution by NBFCs
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Momentumisers: Here’s why Kotak Mahindra Bank has underperformed Nifty

    Next Article

    NBFC Q1 collections to be hit hard by 2nd COVID wave: India Ratings

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85
    Coal India146.40 -2.05
    IOC111.45 -1.45
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80
    ONGC122.00 -1.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00
    SBI417.10 -1.80
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.50 -51.85 -2.35
    Coal India146.40 -2.05 -1.38
    IOC111.45 -1.45 -1.28
    Adani Ports709.90 -8.80 -1.22
    ONGC122.00 -1.35 -1.09
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,153.35 -51.75 -2.35
    Bharti Airtel528.80 -5.30 -0.99
    Power Grid Corp231.20 -1.00 -0.43
    SBI417.10 -1.80 -0.43
    HDFC2,487.30 -10.60 -0.42

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1600-0.1100-0.15
    Euro-Rupee88.46500.05300.06
    Pound-Rupee103.1190-0.3730-0.36
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66930.00020.03
    View More