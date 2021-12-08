RBI policy: Shaktikanta Das proposes to enhance 14-day VRRR auction, re-establish it as main liquidity management operation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to rebalance liquidity conditions in a non-disruptive manner, said central bank's governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday. He said this while announcing that VRRR auctions will be progressively increased to Rs 6.5 lakh crore and Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

"RBI will absorb Rs 6.5 lakh crore in VRRR auction of December 17 and Rs 7.5 lakh crore in VRRR auction on December 31. From Jan 2022, liquidity adjustment will be mainly via variable rev repo auction," Das said.

"RBI has been rebalancing liquidity by shifting from overnight repo to the 14-day variable reverse repo," he added.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has decided to keep key rates unchanged - repo rate - at 4 percent and the stance remains accomodative. Das said the MPC voted 5:1 to maintain the 'accommodative' stance of policy for "as long as necessary to sustain and revive growth on a durable basis".

With this, it is the ninth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged.

Das said the pandemic has bought India together. The country is better prepared to deal with the economic disruption from COVID-19, if any. The pre-pandemic levels of output have been crossed, he said.