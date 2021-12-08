RBI to launch UPI-based feature phone products; paper on digital payment charges soon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank is proposing to release a discussion paper on charges in payment systems to make digital transactions more affordable. Further, he said that RBI will launch UPI-based payment products for feature phone users and make process flow for small value transactions simpler.

He proposed to enhance limit for transactions via Retail Direct from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"There have been some concerns on the reasonableness of various charges incurred by customers for digital payments through credit cards, debit cards, prepaid payment instruments (cards and wallets), Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the like. It is proposed to release a discussion paper on various charges in the payment system to have a holistic view of the issues involved and possible approaches to mitigating the concerns so as to make digital transactions more affordable," Das said.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the central bank has decided to keep key rates unchanged - repo rate - at 4 percent and the stance remains accomodative. Das said the MPC voted 5:1 to maintain the 'accommodative' stance of policy for "as long as necessary to sustain and revive growth on a durable basis".

With this, it is the ninth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged.

Das said the pandemic has bought India together. The country is better prepared to deal with the economic disruption from COVID-19, if any. The pre-pandemic levels of output have been crossed, he said.