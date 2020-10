The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates on hold along expected lines, but it went all out when it came to cheering bond markets, pushing more credit in the system, and lending the economy a helping hand through a variety of measures it announced today.

Here's what the country's top financial industry leaders made of this early Diwali bonanza from the RBI today.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, chairman, SBI: Today’s policy statement by RBI is a perfect exposition of doing "whatever it takes" to revive growth. With growth projections at -9.5 percent and inflation set to be higher at least for now and the possibility of renewed infections in many countries, the monetary policy committee has righty chosen to keep the policy stance accommodative and relying more on discretion based policy responses rather than being strictly rule-based. Accordingly, the decision to go down the OMO route for SDL borrowings, increasing the limit for risk weights for the retail portfolio up to Rs 7.5 crore, and linking housing loan risk weights to LTV ratio are policy innovations that will please the markets and nudge the term structure of rates lower."

"The policy has also targeted specific sectors that have high forward and backward linkages notably the retail and real estate sector. Additionally, the decision to operationalise the co-origination model is right as it brings the best of banks and NBFC together. This will surely increase the reach of the financial sector at such a critical point. The other focus of development and regulatory policy namely discontinuation of automatic caution listing for exporters, 24x7 availability of RTGS, and perpetual validity of CoAs issued to payment operators are also welcome measures. Overall the policy is fixated to revive growth and has attempted to prepare a conducive ground for the same."

Zarin Daruwala, CEO, India, Standard Chartered Bank: "The MPC's decision to prioritise growth over inflation is a bold message to the market. Continuing the accommodative stance into next year is also a welcome move. The on-tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO), Gsec and State development loan (SDL) OMOs, and the extension of the period for the enhanced Held To Maturity (HTM) limit will cap interest rates and ensure a resilient economic recovery. The real estate sector will get the much-needed boost through the rationalisation of risk weights on housing loans. India's economic indicators have shown one of the sharpest improvements across the globe on account of the proactive measures announced by the RBI since March 2020."

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank: "A status quo on rates today is no surprise. However, the RBI’s emphatic message assuring continued support to economic recovery has been the most encouraging takeaway from today’s policy. The governor has been explicit to convey his commitment to walk the extra mile to support economic recovery. Announcements such as on-tap TLTROs and rationalisation in risk weights for housing loans are meaningful steps in the right direction."

AK Das, MD & CEO, Bank of India: The policy is progressive and forward-looking with growth-centric initiatives. The measures are a potent force to support the bond market, catalyze rate transmission, and improve liquidity so as to be conducive to the revival prospects. Core segments like retail and MSME will also have better prospects by measures, such as rationalisation of Risk Weight for housing loans, enhancement of regulatory retail cap, and co-lending with NBFCs/HFCs. All in all, a feel-good policy for the financial system and real segments.

Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance: "We welcome the measures announced by RBI in today's Statement of Development & Regulatory Policies. The extension of the co-lending model by the RBI will help expand the leverage capacities of the HFCs and unlock value for us. The announcement made by the RBI governor on rationalising the risk weights for all new housing loans until March 31, 2022, and the relaxation extended for the Loan-To-Value (LTV), shall give the much-needed impetus for the housing sector. At the same time, home loans will become accessible and competitive for customers. This move by the central bank addresses the urgency required to boost the real estate sector in the country. This will also lead to the desired recovery of the construction sector which has a very important role to play in creating employment and growth."

Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance: "RBI reiterated its accommodative stance to continue for as long as necessary while keeping rates unchanged, as broadly expected. The focus has been on easing financial conditions, keeping liquidity very comfortable in the system, and reducing the cost of money through on-tap Rs 1 lakh crore TLTROs and OMOs in state development loans. Sectors of the economy like FMCG, agriculture, autos, and warehousing among others have been more resilient than others in Q2 and this augurs well for the transport industry that ensures last-mile connectivity. RBI’s policy measures will have a positive impact on those engaged in last-mile lending as rural & semi-urban economy is continuing to show strong recovery."