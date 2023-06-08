RBI proposes issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday decided to expand the scope of e-rupee voucher by allowing non-bank companies to issue such instrument. Read this to understand how can one benefit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to enable issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals and to simplify the process of issuance, redemption and a few aspects of the current framework. This measure, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, will make the benefits of e-rupee digital voucher accessible to a wider set of users and further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country.

"At present, purpose-specific e-rupee digital vouchers are issued by banks. It is now proposed to expand it by permitting non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPI) issuers to issue e-rupee vouchers and enabling issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals," he said.

E-rupee voucher, a digital voucher which was launched in August 2021, is a wholly cashless and no-contact electronic payment instrument that is delivered to beneficiaries' mobile devices (even mobile devices that are non-android or iOS) as either a QR code or an SMS-based e-voucher.

Currently, purpose-specific vouchers are issued by some banks on behalf of Central and State Governments and to a limited extent on behalf of corporations. These are issued in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for specific reasons such as payment of hospital bills, etc.

Besides, the central bank opted for a pause second time in a row, maintaining key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 percent as inflation moderates. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remains above RBI's target of 4 per cent and expected to remain so during the rest of the year.