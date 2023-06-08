CNBC TV18
RBI proposes issuance of e rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals

RBI proposes issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals

By Anshul  Jun 8, 2023 10:49:18 AM IST (Updated)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday decided to expand the scope of e-rupee voucher by allowing non-bank companies to issue such instrument. Read this to understand how can one benefit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday proposed to enable issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals and to simplify the process of issuance, redemption and a few aspects of the current framework. This measure, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, will make the benefits of e-rupee digital voucher accessible to a wider set of users and further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country.

"At present, purpose-specific e-rupee digital vouchers are issued by banks. It is now proposed to expand it by permitting non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPI) issuers to issue e-rupee vouchers and enabling issuance of e-rupee vouchers on behalf of individuals," he said.
