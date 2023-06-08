50% of Rs 2,000 circulation notes back to banking system, 85% have come as deposits: RBI Guv

CNBC TV18
By Anshul  Jun 8, 2023 12:33:34 PM IST (Published)

The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that 50 percent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation as of March 31 have come back to the system. Approximately 85 percent of the notes have come back as deposits to banks, which is in-line with expectations, he said while addressing a press conference after announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

"So far 1.8 lakh crore worth Rs 2,000 banknotes have come back after the central bank announced to take these out of circulation. This is 50 percent of the total Rs 3.62 lakh crore-worth notes in circulation as of March 31. The average system liquidity is still in surplus mode and could increase as more Rs 2,000 banknotes get deposited in banks," Das said.
He added that people should deposit Rs 2,000 notes as per their convenience but avoid last minute rush.
