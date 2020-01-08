RBI plans to put stressed private banks on the auction block, says report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to put distressed private banks on the auction block, reported Business Standard. The move is part of the central bank’s plan to adopt a differentiated regulatory regime for public and private banks under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, the report added.

Banks are placed under PCA framework if they breach thresholds related to non-performing assets and capital adequacy. There are six banks under the RBI’s PCA framework of which IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are private, according to the report.

RBI is keen on an early exit mechanism for private banks under the PCA framework. Thus far, the central bank has opted for the merger route to address distressed private banks.