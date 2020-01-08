Finance
RBI plans to put stressed private banks on the auction block, says report
Updated : January 08, 2020 08:12 AM IST
Banks are placed under PCA framework if they breach thresholds related to non-performing assets and capital adequacy.
There are six banks under the RBI’s PCA framework of which IDBI Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are private.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more