RBI permission no longer required to offer cash withdrawal facility at PoS terminals

Updated : January 31, 2020 09:14 PM IST

Banks were so far required to take one-time permission from the RBI to offer the facility of cash withdrawal at Point of Sale (PoS) terminals
RBI has capped the customer charges, if any, on such cash withdrawals to not more than 1% of the transaction amount
