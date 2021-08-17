RBI partially lifts technology-ban on HDFC Bank effective August 17

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday partially lifted technology ban on HDFC Bank with effect from August 17.

According to a letter sent to the bank, the Central bank has allowed HDFC Bank to source new credit cards.

The RBI has asked the bank to submit a board-approved letter indicating continued compliance with its IT examination report.

In December 2020, the RBI took the unprecedented step of stopping the largest private sector lender from selling any new credit cards and also launching new digital services, because of a series of network outages.

As a result, HDFC Bank, in late June set up a 'digital factory' and an 'enterprise factory' to roll out new digital products and services in the future and augment its IT infrastructure.

