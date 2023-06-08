RBI panel suggests penalty for home loan providers on loss of borrowers' documents

These recommendations were included in a committee report released on June 5, which outlined various suggestions for enhancing customer service standards in regulated entities.

The BP Kanungo committee, established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has proposed that banks and lenders who provide home loans should compensate borrowers and pay a monetary fine if they lose the borrowers' property documents. Typically, banks and lenders request original property documents and retain possession of them until the loans are fully repaid.

These recommendations were included in a committee report released on June 5, which outlined various suggestions for enhancing customer service standards in regulated entities. In May 2022, the RBI formed a six-member committee, chaired by BP Kanungo, with the objective of examining and reviewing customer services in regulated entities to safeguard customer interests.

Original property documents play a crucial role in establishing ownership, preventing disputes, facilitating future transactions, complying with legal requirements, and accessing property-related information. Ownership documents, such as the title deed, serve as irrefutable proof and legal validation of one's property ownership. Holding these documents in their original form also reduces the risk of potential disputes or fraud in the future.