RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Bank Friday allowed banks to offer additional liquidity against their excess G-secs holdings, with immediate effect.

The move will release additional liquidity worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore to banks, which can be used for on-lending to shawdow banking companies, which have been fund-starved since last September after industry major IL&FS went bankrupt.

Banks generally hold much more than the mandated 19 percent SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) by holding more government securities which on average is around 23 percent for the system.

Presenting the Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier in the day said for purchasing high-rated pooled assets of financially sound NBFCs, amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore in FY20, it will provide one-time six months' partial credit guarantee to public sector banks for first loss of up to 10 percent.

"To enable banks to implement this announcement and deal with the NBFCs/HFCs issue effectively, the RBI will provide required liquidity backstop to the banks against their excess G-secs holdings," RBI said in a release Friday evening.

The central bank also decided to frontload the facility for liquidity coverage ratio which see it increasing by 0.5 percent each in August and December 2019.

release said.

It will enable the banks to avail of additional liquidity worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore, the RBI said, adding it has been closely monitoring top NBFCs/HFCs, identified on the basis of their size and credit behaviour.

Over the past six months or so, the RBI has also infused adequate liquidity in to the system through OMOs, currency swaps, phased increase in the additional liquidity coverage ratio.