The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the government's scheme of interest waiver during the moratorium period and has asked all lending institutions to take necessary action within the stipulated timeline.

In a release, the RBI said, "the Government of India has announced the Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts (1.3.2020 to 31.8.2020) on October 23, 2020, which mandates ex-gratia payment to certain categories of borrowers by way of crediting the difference between simple interest and compound interest for the period between March 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, by respective lending institutions."

It was earlier reported that the Cabinet committee on economic affairs had discussed and agreed on a proposal for an ex-gratia payment of 'interest on interest' charged on loans for the six-month moratorium period announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the scheme, the government will pay the difference between compound interest and simple interest. The ex-gratia payment of 'interest on interest' will be applicable for six months and only for selective specified loans.