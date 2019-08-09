RBI not done with easing, to cut in October and early next year, says poll
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:08 AM IST
A more recent Reuters poll, conducted Aug. 7-8, predicted the RBI would ease its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent in October. If it does cut again as forecast it would be a repeat of a cutting spree last seen in 2000-01.
After the expected October cut, the RBI is then forecast to ease by 15 basis points to a near-decade low of 5.00 percent in the first quarter of next year, although much depends on global conditions.
The central bank cut rates by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent this week but maintained its "accommodative" policy stance, signalling further easing on concerns about weak economic growth and subdued inflation.
