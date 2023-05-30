English
    RBI nominee PN Raghunath steps down from Ujjivan SFB board before scheduled term end

    By Abhishek Kothari  May 30, 2023 5:10:28 PM IST (Published)

    PN Raghunath's tenure as an additional director on the Ujjivan SFB board began on November 29, 2021, and was originally set to end on November 28, 2023.

    In a surprising turn of events, PN Raghunath, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-appointed director, has resigned from the board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on May 29, 2023, before the completion of his designated term.

    PN Raghunath's tenure as an additional director on the Ujjivan SFB board began on November 29, 2021, and was originally set to end on November 28, 2023.
    The fact that he has stepped down before the end of his term indicates that the RBI has confidence in the book or portfolio of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
    With the unexpected exit of PN Raghunath from the Ujjivan SFB board, attention has turned to RBL Bank, another financial institution with an RBI-appointed additional director.
    The RBI had appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank starting from December 24, 2021, until December 23, 2023.
