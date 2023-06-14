RBI’s new rule on compromise settlements with wilful defaulters faces backlash

Last week, RBI released a new framework for lenders to reach settlements with borrowers, including wilful defaulters.

The Reserve Bank of India’s recent move to allow lenders to settle loans of wilful defaulters under compromise settlements is facing backlash, with bank unions seeking its withdrawal and political leaders questioning the new rule.

Last week, RBI released a new framework for lenders to reach settlements with borrowers, including wilful defaulters.

“REs (regulated entities) may undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs in respect of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud without prejudice to the criminal proceeding underway against such debtors,” the regulator briefly stated in its circular on 'Framework for Compromise Settlements and Technical Write-offs' released on June 8.

A compromise settlement, as per RBI, refers to any negotiated arrangement with the borrower to fully settle the claims of the lenders against the borrower in cash; it may entail some sacrifice of the amount due from the borrower on the part of the lenders with a corresponding waiver of claims of the lenders against the borrower to that extent. Or simply put, it is a compromise agreement between a borrower and lender to settle all claims upfront, which may not necessarily entail full recovery of dues.

A wilful defaulter is a borrower who refuses to repay loans despite having the capacity to pay up.

“We view the recently released RBI's 'framework for compromise settlements and technical write-offs' as a detrimental step that may compromise the integrity of the banking system and undermine the efforts to combat wilful defaulters effectively.”

The associations said that allowing compromise settlement for accounts classified as fraud or wilful defaulters was an affront to the principles of justice and accountability. “It not only rewards unscrupulous borrowers but also sends a distressing message to honest borrowers who strive to meet their financial obligations,” the unions said in their letter.

RBI in its 'Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets' (June 7, 2019), earlier said that borrowers who have committed fraud/ malfeasance/ wilful default will remain ineligible for restructuring.

However, the recent circular indicates that lenders may reach a compromise settlement with such borrowers.

“Now this sudden change in the framework by the Central Bank to grant compromise settlements to wilful defaulters came as a shocker and it will not only lead to erosion of public trust in the banking sector but also undermines the confidence of depositors. It fosters an environment where individuals and entities with the means to repay their debts choose to evade their responsibilities without facing appropriate consequences,” the unions said.

The All-India Bank Officers' Confederation and All-India Bank Employees Association have called upon the RBI to review and withdraw its decision.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took to social media to seek clarification from RBI on this latest decision.

“The RBI knows well the dangers of its move. Two years ago, it had clearly stated that wilful defaulters would not be allowed to access capital markets or take fresh loans. As recently as 29 May 2023, the RBI governor warned about the many ways in which defaulters and fraudsters conceal the true status of distressed loans. Will the RBI clarify if the Modi government has pressurised it to take this U-turn?” Ramesh said in his statement released on Twitter.

While the rules face stiff opposition from political leaders and unions, the banking executive CNBC-TV18 spoke to have welcomed the move. They believe it will help their recovery efforts, especially in cases where legal processes stall recovery for years at end.

“Widening the scope of prudential framework for stressed assets will also further strengthen the recovery mechanisms,” SBI’s research note said, without specifically delving into wilful defaulters.

“The proposed amendments to the stressed assets resolution circular of June 7, 2019, for including specific guidelines for compromises and settlements with borrowers, is a welcome move. This will help to expedite closure of settlement proposals under a certain regulatory framework – promising further cleansing of bank and corporate books, with a renewed focus on further credit and business growth,” Soumitra Majumdar, Partner, JSA said.