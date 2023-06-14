RBI’s new rule on compromise settlements with wilful defaulters faces backlash

Last week, RBI released a new framework for lenders to reach settlements with borrowers, including wilful defaulters.

The Reserve Bank of India’s recent move to allow lenders to settle loans of wilful defaulters under compromise settlements is facing backlash, with bank unions seeking its withdrawal and political leaders questioning the new rule.

“REs (regulated entities) may undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs in respect of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud without prejudice to the criminal proceeding underway against such debtors,” the regulator briefly stated in its circular on 'Framework for Compromise Settlements and Technical Write-offs' released on June 8.