Rapid Rise in unsecured lending worries regulator; RBI asks NBFCs to remain vigilant

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) struck a cautious note regarding the rapid growth in unsecured lending by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) during a recent meeting with senior NBFC executives, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. The concerns were reiterated by the regulator in a meeting held last week with several Managing Directors (MDs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of prominent NBFCs in the upper echelon, as conveyed by multiple informed sources to CNBC-TV18.

The substantial growth in unsecured lending has prompted the RBI to inquire into the driving factors behind this surge. While the central bank sought insights from NBFCs regarding the sources of demand for unsecured loans, some NBFC CEOs also highlighted the role of fintech companies in driving the expansion of this lending segment.

Fintechs have been at the forefront of innovative lending practices, often catering to segments that traditional financial institutions might not reach.

“They (RBI) were concerned about the high growth in unsecured retail loan growth. Basically NBFCs are growing at 30-40 percent overall, but the unsecured segment is growing even faster. RBI wanted to understand why and how this was happening- whether it was demand led or mostly fintechs expanding in the segment,” said one of the senior executives who was part of the meeting with RBI on the condition of anonymity.

Unsecured personal loans have been gaining immense traction within the NBFC landscape. These loans accounted for over 16.4 percent of the total retail portfolio of NBFCs, a proportion that has been steadily increasing over the years, as per rating agency ICRA.

From forming just 12 percent of retail loans in FY21, these unsecured loans are expected to form almost 18 percent of the retail book by the end of the current fiscal, ICRA said in a note.

According to data of 12 large NBFCs compiled by India Ratings, the share of unsecured loans jumped to 30 percent of total assets under management in FY23 from 26 percent in FY22 and 23 percent in FY21. The assets under management of these unsecured loans grew 51 percent year on year during fiscal year 2023 as against 30 percent year on year during FY22 and -2 percent during FY21.

However, the RBI's primary concern lies in the potential risks associated with such rapid growth in unsecured lending. These loans are inherently riskier due to the absence of collateral, which means that in cases of borrower default, the lender's ability to recover the outstanding amount is compromised.

Such defaults can lead to significant financial losses for lending institutions, potentially destabilizing the financial system if left unchecked.

Another executive part of the meeting with RBI told CNBC-TV18, “These concerns have been expressed before by RBI. They highlighted that this (unsecured loans) is growth much faster than other segments, and wanted us to remain cautious. It was one of the many issues they brought up. They also sought our comments on this.”

Recognizing the potential challenges, the RBI has urged NBFCs to exercise caution and prudence in their lending practices. The central bank's message is clear: while growth is essential for the industry's health, it must be balanced with responsible lending and risk management.

In a statement released on their website after the Friday meeting with NBFCs, RBI listed “risks associated with high credit growth in retail segment mostly in unsecured” among the issues discussed.