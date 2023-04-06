RBI to develop online portal for unclaimed deposits of all banks

The growing number of unclaimed deposits are primarily the result of depositors failing to close their current or savings accounts when they no longer want to use them or failing to notify banks of their desire to redeem matured fixed deposits.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the central bank has decided to develop a web portal to enable search across multiple banks to claim unclaimed deposits. At present, bank customers have to go through websites of multiple banks to claim these deposits. This new web portal will help bank customers to find their unclaimed deposit at a single point, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

A deposit is considered to be unclaimed if there has been no activity on it for ten years or longer. These amounts are transferred by banks to “Depositor Education and Awareness” (DEA) Fund maintained by the RBI. The depositors are, however, still entitled to claim the deposits at a later date from the bank(s) where such deposits were held along with interest, as applicable.

The total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) was Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply to Parliament.

According to RBI, the growing volume of unclaimed deposits arise mainly due to non-closure of savings/current accounts which depositors do not intend to operate anymore or due to not submitting redemption claims with banks for matured fixed deposits. There are also cases of accounts belonging to deceased depositors, where the nominees/legal heirs do not come forward to make a claim on the bank(s) concerned.

To help such depositors or the nominees/legal heirs of deceased depositors identify and claim the deposits, banks already host the list of unclaimed deposits on their website with some identifiable details. Members of public are encouraged to identify and approach the bank concerned for claiming such deposits.