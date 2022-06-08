RBI allows linking of UPI with credit cards and RuPay customers will benefit first

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that the linking of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with credit cards would be allowed soon and those with RuPay credit cards would get the benefit first.

During the June Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Das said this would increase convenience for users and enhance the scope of digital payments. Currently, users can make UPI transactions only by linking savings or current accounts through debit cards.

In his address on Wednesday, Das said: "UPI has become the most inclusive mode of payment in India. Currently, over 26 crore unique users and 5 crore merchants are on the UPI platform."

"In May 2022 alone, 594.63 crore transactions amounting to Rs 10.40 lakh crore were processed through UPI," the RBI governor said.

"To further deepen the reach and usage, it is proposed to allow linking of credit cards to UPI. To start with, RuPay credit cards will be enabled with this facility," he said.

The RBI governor said this facility would be available after the required system development is complete. "Necessary instructions will be issued to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) separately," Das said.

On e-mandate

The RBI governor also said that the cap on e-mandate for card recurring payments would be hiked from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per recurring payment.

Shaktikanta Das said the RBI was getting requests from stakeholders to increase the limit under the framework to facilitate payments of larger value like subscriptions, insurance premia, education fee, etc.

"Major banks are providing the facility, and the transaction volumes are seeing good traction. To date, over 6.25 crore mandates have been registered under this framework, including for over 3,400 international merchants. Requests have been received from stakeholders to increase the limit," he said.

"To further augment customer convenience and leverage the benefits available under the framework, it is proposed to enhance the limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per recurring payment. Necessary instructions will be issued shortly," he said.