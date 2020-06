The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released the minutes of its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held between May 20-22. On May 22, RBI had announced a further 40 basis point reduction in repo rates, after reducing it by 75 basis points in March. The MPC meet was advanced from the originally planned dates of June 3-5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, RBI said.

All six members voted to cut repo rates, and retain the accommodative stance, indicating future scope for further rate cuts. While Shaktikanta Das, Michael Patra, Janak Raj, Ravindra Dholakia and Pani Duda voted to cut repo rates by 40 bps, Chetan Ghate voted for a 25 bps reduction, the MPC minutes showed.

The minutes of the MPC that have now been made public, show that the MPC chose to accord a higher priority to reviving economic growth and investment, than just targeting inflation. Here is what each of the six MPC members had to say.

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Vote: 40 bps cut

In assessing the magnitude of policy space, the governor said it was important to take into account “the weak growth momentum, the need for prioritising growth in view of the less risky inflation outlook, and the need to assure benign financial conditions ahead of the recovery taking hold so that confidence is sustained." Given the enormity of a collapse in demand, Das said the need is to move ahead full throttle to ease financing conditions further so as to revive consumption and revitalise investment.

Once again, the Governor reiterated that the RBI remains watchful and would not hesitate to use any conventional and unconventional tool in its toolkit to revive the macro economy and preserve financial stability while adhering to the inflation target.

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI

Vote: 40 bps cut

The deputy governor perhaps raised the biggest concern on India’s growth than his fellow members. He noted that the destruction of economic activity by COVID-19 and ensuing lockdowns is much more deleterious than what various estimates suggest. "At the current juncture, the all-out effort is to maintain and sustain, with the hope that when life is secure, resources, energy and time can be marshalled to rebuild and revive," he said.

"My view is that the damage is so deep and extensive that India’s potential output has been pushed down, and it will take years to repair…The threats to growth have to be addressed frontally and aggressively, or risk a more dire outlook," Patra warned.

Janak Raj, executive director, RBI

Vote: 40 bps cut

Janak Raj argued that while demand will take longer to revive than supply, and consumption will slow down, "It is investment demand which is expected to be hit hard in this uncertain environment and may be a huge drag on economic activity in the near future with attendant implications for potential growth.”. Therefore, he argued, concerted efforts were needed to revive investment demand.

"With the likely contraction in economic activity and the inflation outlook remaining soft, the policy space has opened up," Raj noted. He concluded saying should inflation trajectory turn out as expected, some more policy space may open up going forward.

Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute

Vote: 25 bps cut

Ghate was the only MPC member who was not in favour of a large rate cut. He argued that a steeper cut should be saved for when the economy starts reviving, and not when we are in a lockdown. Ghate acknowledged that the strongest argument for a big rate cut would be the dire growth outcomes because of COVID. "Rate cuts, assuming that there is transmission and banks lend, works most effectively when the economy is on the upside. The MPC should keep some gunpowder dry," he said.

He also raised a concern about the impact of government and states’ large borrowings on the bond markets. "The combined state-Centre fiscal deficit is still likely to rise to around 10-12 percent of GDP in FY 21. I doubt if the bond markets will shrug this off. That means transmission to credit markets will suffer, making a large rate cut pointless," he argued.

Pami Dua, former director, Delhi School of Economics

Vote: 40 bps cut

Duda noted that the macroeconomic impact of the pandemic is turning out to be more severe than initially anticipated. This she said created a need for further easing financial conditions further. She also noted that the rate cut may not necessarily lead to higher borrowing. "In the current scenario, with heightened uncertainty and a near-standstill in economic activity, this may not necessarily lead to an immediate increase in borrowing, but should raise consumer confidence and investor sentiment, going forward."

Ravindra Dholakia, Former Professor, IIM Ahmedabad

Vote: 40 bps cut