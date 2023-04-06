Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a popular mobile payment method that allows one to transfer funds from one bank account to the other. Read this to see how RBI's new initiative will benefit you

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday proposed to expand scope of United Payments Interface (UPI) by permitting operations of pre-sanctioned credit lines by banks through UPI. This initiative will encourage innovations and widen footprints of UPI, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

"We have been making lot of announcements relating to UPI in past policies. UPI’s robustness has been leveraged to develop new products and features from time to time," he added.

What this essentially means?

RBI's announcement on UPI means that borrowers will now have access to digital credit lines from banks. The central bank is likely to create a loan account for payment of UPI.

Borrowers with no credit card will be able to get short term loan or personal loans via UPI.

How will customers benefit?

Calling this a significant step towards a more efficient and digital banking ecosystem, Rajsri Rengan, India Head of Development, Banking and Payments, at FIS said that this will help in reduction of the time and effort required for customers to secure loans.

"This will ultimately drive economic growth and development," Rangan said.

According to Harish Prasad, Head of Banking, India at FIS, access to pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI is a milestone decision which could re-ignite the digital lending and BNPL space.

Earlier, restrictions were imposed on disbursements into prepaid wallets and cards from credit-lines and loans. Many BNPL players had to resort to tenuous work-arounds to continue to deliver a seamless purchase experience.

ALSO READ | RBI to develop online portal for unclaimed deposits of all banks

"With the UPI channel opened up for access to credit lines, the point-of-purchase credit experience becomes seamless and opens up avenues to use credit across a much larger merchant base. This has the potential to drive transformational growth for the BNPL lending sector," Prasad said.

UPI numbers

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transactions on the UPI platform advanced by 60 percent year-on-year in March to a record 8.7 billion. In terms of value, payments on the platform rose 46 pe cent YoY to Rs 14.05 trillion.

ALSO READ | RBI announces secured web desk centralised portal named Prabha