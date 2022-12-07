English
Terms and Conditions

Homefinance News

RBI governor bats for expanding scope of Bharat Bill Payment System and UPI
Dec 7, 2022 10:55:39 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the expansion of the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) saying that the platform will be able for wider section of the economy.

Addressing the nation after the end of the three-day Monetary Policy Commitee's (MPC) meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das batted for further enhancing the capacity in UPI stating that it has emerged as the most popular retail payment system in India.

He also announced the expansion the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) saying that the platform will be able for wider section of the economy.
Also Read:RBI MPC decides to hike lending rate by 35 bps in-line with market expectation
