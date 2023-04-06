homefinance NewsRBI announces secured web desk centralised portal named Prabha

Apr 6, 2023

This measure will bring greater efficiencies into regulatory processes and facilitate ease of doing business for the regulated entities of the Reserve Bank, said Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das in the briefing after two-day monetary policy (MPC) meeting announced setting up a secured web desk centralised portal named Prabha to enhancing efficiency of our regulatory process.

At present the process for entities for seeking licence, or authorization or regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank under various statutes and regulations take place in both online and offline modes. To simplify and streamline such a process and in line with the union budget 2023-2024 announcement it has been decided to set up a secured web desk centralised portal named Prabha have a  for such a process," said
What will Prabha do?
Das further explained that the portal will show time limits for deciding on the applications or approvals. This measure will bring greater efficiencies into regulatory processes and facilitate ease of doing business for the regulated entities of the Reserve Bank.
Also read: RBI MPC meet: Central bank to allow pre-sanctioned credit lines via UPI
(Will be updated)
