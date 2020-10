The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the October policy. With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth

In RBI's first GDP estimate for FY21, governor Shaktikanta Das said that the number is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the year. Global economic activity has rebounded in Q2, but unevenly among countries, he said.

On inflation, Das said inflation will ease closer to target by Q4 FY21. Inflation since March 2020 levels has remained elevated and will remain elevated in Sept as well, as per Das. "MPC has decided to look through the current inflation as a transient hump," said Das.

