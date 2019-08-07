RBI monetary policy: Here are the key highlights from the MPC meeting

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut key repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent on Wednesday while it retained its stance at 'accommodative'.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

This is RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' fourth straight rate cut since he took office in December 2018. The MPC has changed its stance twice in the past four policies.