RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank proposes to amend regulatory guidelines for cooperative banks
Updated : December 05, 2019 01:30 PM IST
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that a central database of large loans by cooperative banks to facilitate better overview will be created.
The central bank has decided to bring UCBs with assets of Rs 500 crores and above under the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) reporting framework.
The RBI also decided to prescribe a comprehensive cyber security framework for the UCBs, as a graded approach.
