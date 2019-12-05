RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank proposes to amend regulatory guidelines for cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank of India in its sixth bi-monthly policy on Thursday proposed to amend certain regulatory guidelines relating to primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) with a view to reducing concentration risk in their exposures, and to further strengthen the role of UCBs in promoting financial inclusion.

In its policy statement, the RBI said that the guidelines would primarily relate to exposure norms for single and group/interconnected borrowers, promotion of financial inclusion, priority sector lending, etc.

“These measures are expected to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of UCBs and protect the interest of depositors,” the central bank said.

After the RBI monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI will create a central database of large loans by cooperative banks to facilitate better overview. Besides this, draft regulatory norms for cooperative banks can be 'expected soon'.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the recent Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank debacle and many such instances.

Further, the RBI has decided to bring UCBs with assets of Rs 500 crores and above under the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) reporting framework in order to build a database of large credits extended by such banks.

Earlier, the central bank had created CRILC framework of scheduled commercial banks, all India financial institutions and certain non-banking financial companies with multiple objectives, which included strengthening offsite supervision and early recognition of financial distress.

Additionally, the RBI also decided to prescribe a comprehensive cyber security framework for the UCBs, as a graded approach, based on their digital depth and interconnectedness with the payment systems landscape, digital products offered by them and assessment of cyber security risk.

“The framework would mandate implementation of progressively stronger security measures based on the nature, variety and scale of digital product offerings of banks,” the RBI said.

Such measures would, among others, include implementation of bank specific email domain, periodic security assessment of public facing websites/applications, strengthening the cybersecurity incident reporting mechanism, strengthening of governance framework; and setting up of Security Operations Center (SOC).

“This would bolster cyber security preparedness and ensure that the UCBs offering a range of payment services and higher Information Technology penetration are brought at par with commercial banks in addressing cyber security threats,” the central bank added.

Detailed instructions in this regard will be issued by December 31, 2019, the RBI said.