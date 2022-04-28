The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday modified norms for banks to claim the amount of interest subvention provided to farmers under the short-term crop loan scheme through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the last fiscal. Pending claims for the 2021-22 financial year can be submitted by June 30, 2023 and those have to be duly certified by the statutory auditors "as true and correct," RBI said in a circular.

In order to provide short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at an interest rate of 7 percent per annum, the government offers interest subvention of 2 percent annually to banks. An additional 3 percent interest subvention is provided to farmers who pay their loans promptly. For such farmers, the effective interest rate is 4 percent.

As per the circular on 'Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for Short Term Loans for Agriculture and Allied Activities availed through Kisan Credit Card (KCC)' during 2021-22, banks are required to submit their claims on an annual basis duly certified by their statutory auditors as true and correct, within a quarter from the close of the year.