Business RBI loan restructuring scheme: Borrowers 60 days overdue should be eligible, feel banks Updated : August 12, 2020 11:58 AM IST Many banks have raised concerns about capital adequacy since they will have to set aside 10 percent of the loan value as provisions towards the restructured loans. Banks are awaiting the recommendations of the Expert Committee led by former ICICI Bank CEO KV Kamath, before they start restructuring the accounts Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply