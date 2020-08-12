  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

RBI loan restructuring scheme: Borrowers 60 days overdue should be eligible, feel banks

Updated : August 12, 2020 11:58 AM IST

Many banks have raised concerns about capital adequacy since they will have to set aside 10 percent of the loan value as provisions towards the restructured loans.
Banks are awaiting the recommendations of the Expert Committee led by former ICICI Bank CEO KV Kamath, before they start restructuring the accounts
RBI loan restructuring scheme: Borrowers 60 days overdue should be eligible, feel banks

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Symphony Q1 net profit falls 94% to Rs 2 cr

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Adani Ports shares gain over 3% after mixed Q1 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement