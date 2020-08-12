RBI loan restructuring scheme: Borrowers 60 days overdue should be eligible, feel banks

The RBI's recently announced loan restructuring scheme should ideally cover borrowers whose payments have been overdue for 60 days, senior officials at four leading banks told CNBC-TV18.

At present, only those borrowers who were making regular repayments on their loans, and were not overdue for more than 30 days as on March 31, 2020 are eligible for the restructuring scheme.

The restructuring will enable borrowers to reschedule their loan payment, or get a limited loan repayment holiday, or lower interest rates on their existing loans depending on the agreement they reach with their bank(s).

The officials said that there are quite a few genuine loan accounts, which were showing signs of stress even before the outbreak of COVID-19, and these could be considered for the restructuring.

For instance, many exporters were facing problems in their businesses pre-COVID.

Also, many banks have raised concerns about capital adequacy since they will have to set aside 10 percent of the loan value as provisions towards the restructured loans.

Many public banks are worried that they may not be able to raise capital as easily as some of the private sector banks.

Banks are awaiting the recommendations of the Expert Committee led by former ICICI Bank CEO KV Kamath, before they start restructuring the accounts.

The officials mentioned above said they would first restructure retail and large MSME loans by the end of September. They said that most large corporates may not need the benefit of restructuring, but many mid-sized corporates would.