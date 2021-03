State-run IDBI Bank is finally out of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, four years after the Reserve Bank of India first placed restrictions on the bank, albeit with certain conditions.

"It has been decided that IDBI Bank Limited be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the banking regulator said in a notification on Wednesday. RBI said that its Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) reviewed the performance of IDBI Bank in its last meeting on February 18, and noted that it is not in breach of the PCA parameters on any fronts. These include regulatory capital, Net Non Performing Assets and Leverage ratio.

"The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments," RBI said.

Taking all of this into consideration, the regulator decided to take IDBI Bank out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring. It did not specify what these conditions are.

Prompt Corrective Action is a framework introduced by the Reserve Bank of India under which direct action is taken on weak banks to ensure the financial health of a bank keeping in mind the safety of its depositors as well as investors. The framework specifies certain regulatory trigger points, the breach of which can lead to RBI placing banks under restrictions to prevent any further deterioration in its financial health. The four key parameters used as trigger points under the PCA framework include capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), net non-performing assets (NPA), Return on Assets (RoA) and Leverage Ratio.

The bank was able to fulfil three out of four key criteria needed to exit the prompt corrective action framework as per its last published earnings. Its net non-performing asset ratio has remained under the 6 percent mark for five consecutive quarters, and capital adequacy ratio above the regulatory minimum of 11.5 percent for five quarters, with Tier 1 capital ratio above 8 percent. IDBI Bank's leverage ratio stood at 5.71 percent at the end of the third quarter, higher than the 4 percent trigger point under PCA. The only condition IDBI Bank had not fulfilled was that of positive return on asset ratios for a full year. Its ROA has been in the positive territory for three quarters so far.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to the senior management of IDBI Bank on the matter. A senior executive of the bank said that they were yet to receive full communication on conditions from RBI, and were only made aware of the lifting of restrictions from the RBI notification.