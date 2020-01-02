Finance
RBI launches mobile app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
Updated : January 02, 2020 08:08 AM IST
Users will have to scan the notes using the camera and it will identify the denomination through audio notification in Hindi or English and non-sonic mode such as vibration.
It can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges or payment.
After installation, the mobile application does not require internet and works in offline mode.
