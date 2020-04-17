Finance
RBI launches long-term repo operations worth Rs 50,000 crore to help NBFCs
Updated : April 17, 2020 11:13 AM IST
"The TLTROs will be launched in tranches of appropriate sizes," Das said while announcing a series of steps to help revive the Indian economy in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
TLTRO auction of Rs 25,000 crore will be conducted on Friday, according to RBI governor.
Besides, RBI announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi.