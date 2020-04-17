RBI launches long-term repo operations worth Rs 50,000 crore to help NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank would launch long-term repo operations (TLTROs) worth Rs 50,000 crore to help non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which have been suffering on account of tight cash conditions.

"The TLTROs will be launched in tranches of appropriate sizes," Das said while announcing a series of steps to help revive the Indian economy in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Based on assessment, the RBI will increase the size of the TLTRO," he added.

TLTRO auction of Rs 25,000 crore will be conducted on Friday, according to RBI governor.

Money raised via TLTRO-2, Das said, will be invested in investment-grade bonds companies and at least half of the funds should go to small NBFCs and MFIs.

Das further said RBI will ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, RBI announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi.