    RBI launches advanced supervisory monitoring system DAKSH
    By PTI

    In a statement, the RBI said it has been taking various initiatives in strengthening supervision, which among other initiatives include the adoption of the latest data and analytical tools as well as leveraging technology for implementing more efficient and automated work processes.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday launched a new 'SupTech' initiative DAKSH - the bank's Advanced Supervisory Monitoring System, which is expected to make the supervisory processes more robust.
    In a statement, the RBI said it has been taking various initiatives in strengthening supervision, which among other initiatives include the adoption of the latest data and analytical tools as well as leveraging technology for implementing more efficient and automated work processes.
    "DAKSH is a web-based end-to-end workflow application through which RBI shall monitor compliance requirements in a more focused manner with the objective of further improving the compliance culture in Supervised Entities (SEs) like Banks, NBFCs, etc," it said.
    Also Read: RBI says will extend online payment aggregator norms to offline players
    The application will also enable seamless communication, inspection planning and execution, cyber incident reporting and analysis, and provision of various MIS reports, among others, through a platform that enables anytime-anywhere secure access.
    DAKSH means 'efficient' and 'competent', reflecting the underlying capabilities of the application, the RBI said.
