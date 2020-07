The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday operationalised the Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-bank lenders to improve their capital position, and avoid any potential systemic risks to the financial sector. It is part of the relief measures announced by the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package. The cabinet had given its nod to the scheme on May 21, and now the RBI has notified it.​

What is the special liquidity scheme for NBFCs?

The scheme is aimed at improving the liquidity position of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs). It provides for a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to manage a Stressed Asset Fund, whose special securities would be guaranteed by the government of India and purchased by RBI. The proceeds from sale of such securities can be then used by the SPV to acquire NBFCs/HFCs’ short term debt with residual maturity of up to three months.

What do RBI guidelines say about it?

According to RBI’s notification issued on Wednesday, State Bank of India’s subsidiary SBI Caps would set up the SPV under this scheme. This SPV will purchase short-term papers from eligible NBFCs/HFCs, and in turn provide them with liquidity. RBI norms say that proceeds under this scheme can solely be utilisted for the purpose of "extinguishing existing liabilities". The instruments will be CPs and NCDs, and will have a residual maturity of not more than three months and rated as investment grade.

Further, RBI clarified that the facility will not be available for any paper issued after September 30, 2020 and the SPV would cease to make fresh purchases after September 30, 2020 and would recover all dues by December 31, 2020. This timeline may be modified from time to time, RBI said.

Who is eligible to borrow under this scheme?

All investment grade RBI-registered NBFCs, excluding CICs, and NHB-registered HFCs eligible.

Capital adequacy should not be below the regulatory minimum as on March 31, 2019.

Net non-performing assets should not be more than 6 percent as on March 31, 2019.

They should have made profits in at least one of the last two financial years.

They should not have been reported under SMA-1 or SMA-2 category by any bank for their borrowings during last one year prior to August 1, 2018.

They should comply with the requirement of the SPV for an appropriate level of collateral from the entity, which, however, would be optional and to be decided by the SPV.

What does the industry have to say about the scheme?

A cross section of NBFCs CNBC-TV18 spoke to were disappointed with the measure, which they said was half-hearted. Heads of several NBFCs said this scheme will only provide a short term liquidity cushion, and will not solve the liquidity mismatch problem.

Also read: Govt's Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme disappoints NBFCs

How much liquidity do NBFCs need?

An RBI study recently showed that Rs 1.08 lakh crore of total outstanding market borrowings of NBFCs are expected to mature within the next three months. Another Rs 1.6 lakh crore (or 13.4 percent of total outstanding market borrowings) will become due for repayment in the following nine months, RBI data showed.