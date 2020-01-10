#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
RBI introduces video-based KYC: Here's how to do it

Updated : January 10, 2020 04:44 PM IST

According to the new circular, RBI has allowed capturing the live photo of the customer and officially valid document for identification purpose.
KYC application can be accessed only through login-id and password or Live OTP or Time OTP.
The live photograph of the officially valid document should be captured vertically from above.
