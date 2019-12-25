Economy
RBI introduces new prepaid payment instrument
Updated : December 25, 2019 08:26 AM IST
RBI has introduced a new type of prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which could be used only for purchase of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000 per month.
PPIs are financial instruments that facilitate the purchase of goods and services against the value stored on such instruments.
