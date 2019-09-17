Business
RBI intensifies checks on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, says report
Updated : September 17, 2019 12:50 PM IST
The development, the report said, comes after fresh accusations of wrongdoing emerged against both firms at a time when they are eyeing a merger.
Earlier, a PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court by NGO Citizens Whistle Blower Forum seeking investigation into alleged irregularities, diversion of funds and other violations allegedly committed by the IHF promoters, the report said.
