The Reserve Bank of India on Friday increased the daily limit of immediate payment service (IMPS) to Rs 5 lakh from current Rs 2 lakh.

Introduced in 2010, IMPS is a 24X7 service to transfer money real-time. It allows transferring of funds instantly within banks across India, which is not only safe but also economical.

Meanwhile, RBI decided to keep key policy rates unchanged but maintained an accommodative stance. RBI’s policy-making body, MPC, has kept repo rate steady at 4 percent.