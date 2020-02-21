Finance RBI in discussion with institutions; efforts on to include G-Secs in global indices soon, says Shaktikanta Das Updated : February 21, 2020 04:52 PM IST The development would attract higher foreign flows as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices. It will help bring in large passive investments from overseas, as a result more domestic capital would be available for industry as crowding out to that extent would be reduced. This was a long-pending suggestion of foreign investors that was addressed in the Budget this year.