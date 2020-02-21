#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

RBI in discussion with institutions; efforts on to include G-Secs in global indices soon, says Shaktikanta Das

Updated : February 21, 2020 04:52 PM IST

The development would attract higher foreign flows as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices.
It will help bring in large passive investments from overseas, as a result more domestic capital would be available for industry as crowding out to that extent would be reduced.
This was a long-pending suggestion of foreign investors that was addressed in the Budget this year.
RBI in discussion with institutions; efforts on to include G-Secs in global indices soon, says Shaktikanta Das

You May Also Like

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement