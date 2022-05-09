Cross
  RBI imposes Rs58 lakh penalty on Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank for non-compliance with with several directions

RBI imposes Rs58 lakh penalty on Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank for non-compliance with with several directions

By PTI  IST (Published)
Apart from imposing a penalty on Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the Noida Commercial Co-operative Bank for contravention of certain norms of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI imposes Rs58 lakh penalty on Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank for non-compliance with with several directions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 58 lakh on Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance with several directions, including on non-performing asset (NPA) related norms.
The penalty has been imposed for non-compliance of the directions issued by central bank on 'placement of deposits with other banks', 'monitoring and reporting mechanism of frauds', 'income recognition, asset classification, provisioning and other related matters (IRAC norms)' and 'management of advances'.
In a separate statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on the Noida Commercial Co-operative Bank, Ghaziabad for contravention of certain norms of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
In both case, the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers, the RBI said.
