The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has imposed a total monetary fine of Rs 6.50 crore on three banks - Bank of India, Karnataka Bank and Saraswat Co-operative Bank - for non-compliance with central bank's IRAC (Income Recognition, Asset Classification) norms with respect to divergence cases.

While the RBI imposed a Rs 5 crore fine on Bank of India, Saraswat Co-operative Bank is facing a penalty of Rs 30 lakh. The regulator has levied Rs 1.20 crore fine on Karnataka Bank.

The Bank of India has been fined for non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued by RBI on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances - divergence in NPA accounts, opening of current accounts by banks – need for discipline and classification and reporting of frauds.

For Saraswat Co-operative Bank, for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms.