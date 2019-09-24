RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank: Here's everything you should know about the bank
Updated : September 24, 2019 05:08 PM IST
PMC Bank operates mostly in Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
The bank has a network of 137 branches in six states and ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more