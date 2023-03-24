RBI imposes penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Karur Vysya Bank

An inspection revealed that the bank failed to report a few accounts as frauds to RBI within a week of the respective Joint Lenders’ Forum decisions to do so, the central bank said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, March 24, imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Karur Vysya Bank Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of the central bank.
The action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce on the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said in a press release.
According to RBI, a select scope inspection (SSI) of the bank was conducted by RBI during the period from February 21, 2022, to March 04, 2022. An examination of the SSI report and all related correspondence pertaining to the same revealed that the bank failed to report a few accounts as frauds to RBI within a week of the respective Joint Lenders’ Forum decisions to do so.
Further, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI.
"After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions," RBI added.
The penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (C) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
