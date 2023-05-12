English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsRBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.9 crore on Canara Bank

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.9 crore on Canara Bank

RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.9 crore on Canara Bank
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 12, 2023 6:34:03 PM IST (Published)

The bank failed to link interest on floating rate retail loans and loans to MSME to an external benchmark, among others. Shares of Canara Bank ended at Rs 297.10, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 12, imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by the central bank.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said in a statement.
The statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (lSE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021. A scrutiny of the bank was carried out by RBI in July 2020 based on a high-value fraud reported by another bank, it noted.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X