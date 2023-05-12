RBI imposes penalty of Rs 2.9 crore on Canara Bank

The bank failed to link interest on floating rate retail loans and loans to MSME to an external benchmark, among others. Shares of Canara Bank ended at Rs 297.10, down by Rs 4.35, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, May 12, imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore on Canara Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by the central bank.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said in a statement.

The statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation (lSE) of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2021. A scrutiny of the bank was carried out by RBI in July 2020 based on a high-value fraud reported by another bank, it noted.