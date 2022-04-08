RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh on Axis Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh on private lender Axis Bank.

The penalty on Axis Bank has been imposed for non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’, ‘Reserve Bank of India (Financial Services provided by Banks) Directions, 2016’, ‘Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016’, and ‘Levy of penal charges on non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts’.

This penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) with section 46 (4) (i) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), the RBI said.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, reads the official release.

As per the press note, the irregularities were identified after a Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2020, and the examination of the Risk Assessment Report, Inspection Report, and all related correspondence pertaining to the same.

"Non-compliance with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI to the extent the bank (i) did not maintain the prescribed margin in case of intraday facilities sanctioned to stockbrokers, (ii) followed restrictive practices in the sale of insurance products to customers, (iii) failed to verify the copy of officially valid documents so produced by the clients, with the originals, while establishing account-based relationships, (iv) had instances of customer IDs having multiple CIFs instead of a Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC), and (v) levied penal charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in savings bank accounts, not directly proportionate to the extent of the shortfall observed," the release also said.